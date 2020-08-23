Though local governments are lifting restrictions as it relates to COVID-19, the virus has not magically disappeared as one particular politician erroneously led folks to believe. Scientists are predicting the U.S. could reach approximately 200,000 COVID deaths by the fall.
As local hair salons, nail shops, and restaurants reopen, where does that leave houses of worship? Temples, mosques, and churches of all kinds will have to rethink and reconfigure their services in order to protect their parishioners.
The CDC has developed a “Frequently Asked Question” section to prepare churches as they reopen their facilities. A few of the recommendations are listed below.
The first step in reopening a church is proper preparation. Churches should develop a COVID Prevention Strategy. This strategy per the CDC should include a plan to alert health officials if the church notices an increase of absenteeism or members reporting upper respiratory illnesses since these symptoms can mirror symptoms of COVID.
Staff and members should be reminded to stay home when sick. Personal protective equipment should be readily available for staff to keep them safe.
The CDC also recommends that all members wear a mask if over the age of 2. Members and staff should be encouraged to wash their hands frequently or use hand sanitizer. Having hand sanitizer and soap readily available is also recommended.
Highly visible reminders about coughing into the bend of your arm, avoiding contact with your face, washing hands, and using hand sanitizer with a minimum of 60% alcohol should be hung all over the facility. The CDC website actually has a link that church leadership can access that provides posters with the aforementioned recommendations.
Churches will also have to clean the facility and commonly used surfaces such as door knobs, handles, light switches and countertops frequently. Common disinfectants can be utilized. Trash will need to be emptied daily.
Churches should also stay up-to-date with local, state and national guidelines as it relates to hosting events and large gatherings. For instance, many businesses upon reopening can only operate at 25-50%. COVID-19 has already shown us how quickly information changes. Therefore, it is necessary to stay abreast of the latest, evidence-based recommendations.
Some activities within worship will also have to change. Frequently shared items like Bibles and hymnals should be removed. Children’s ministries will need to be adjusted or canceled. Communion delivery will also need to be altered because members should definitely not be sharing the chalice. Hugging, kissing, and handshakes, which are all common displays of affection in church, will need to be avoided.
It is also important to remember that influenza season is around the corner. This is not the year to skip your flu shot. As you may recall, symptoms of COVID-19 mirror those of influenza: fever, chills, and muscle aches. Therefore, church leadership should encourage their members to get their influenza immunization as soon as it is available.
With all this in mind, though many parishioners are excited about returning to regular worship, churches may want to consider continuing with virtual service. Many churches have older congregations who have all sorts of chronic illnesses such as hypertension, diabetes, and past cardiovascular events like strokes and heart disease. These underlying conditions increase the risk of being infected with coronavirus.
These past few months have definitely been emotionally draining, and I am certain that everyone, myself included, is eager to return to our houses of worship. During times like these, we long for the comfort of our earthly spiritual leaders and small group facilitators. However, we must not rush back without properly weighing the consequences of such a decision. After all, it is just a building. We are the church and, as we look around us, there is plenty of work to be done outside of those four walls.
Denise Hooks-Anderson, M.D., is associate professor of SLUCare Family Medicine and the medical accuracy editor of The St. Louis American. Email her at yourhealthmatters@stlamerican.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.