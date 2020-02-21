Mikel D. Whittier was the final name to be called as part of the 2020 cohort at the St. Louis American Foundation’s 10th Annual Salute to Young Leaders Thursday night.
His uncle, Casheam Bridges, could not hold his peace. “I want to say something,” Bridges shouted, interrupting the rousing applause that came Whittier’s way.
He wasn’t on the podium. He was in the audience. After yelling out “that’s my nephew,” Bridges took the liberty of a moment to express just how proud he was of Whittier, a strategist for the Justice and Health Equity arm of the St. Louis Integrated Health Network
“Y’all know what, I changed a lot of diapers,” Bridges said. ‘But I’mma say this: he takes care of his mama, his sister, his brothers and he does everything that a man is supposed to do. I love you for that.”
Bridges’ much welcomed outburst was the perfect finale for an evening overflowing with inspiration and celebration.
“I don’t think we’ve seen this at an event like this before,” said mistress of ceremonies Rebeccah Bennett. She was pleasantly surprised that Bridges took her instruction of encouraging a “that’s my baby” type of responses during each honoree recognition and raised it to the next level. “You will not forget this when you leave,” Bennett said.
Every seat was filled. An overflow of individuals stood along the walls of the sixth-floor ballroom of the Four Seasons so that they could cheer on the entire room. Vincent Flewellen, chief diversity officer for Webster University (one of the evening’s sponsors) hailed as the night’s festivities as “10 years of celebrating of black excellence” within the region.
“That’s 200 young leaders,” Bennett said. “Please do not be fooled by the dominant narratives that say we don’t have talent or that we don’t have the type of leadership and strength in our community that helps to make this a city on the move. They are here. We are here. You are here.”
In addition to Whittier, the 2020 Young Leaders included: Doneisha Bohannan, senior strategist for Missouri Foundation for Health; Johnnica Bolden, Portia Britt, Brittae Gray-Ross, Aaron Harris, Candace Harris, Dasha Kennedy, George Ladd, Andrea Lewis, Stephanie McCloud, Aunya McElroy, Ashley O’Neal, Nicola Phillips, Neil Richardson, Marcel Scaife, Christan Shelton, Danielle Smith, Blake Strode and Deanna Taylor.
“This celebration of these individuals is actually a confrontation,” Bennett said. “We are in the midst of confronting dominate narratives that do not accurately reflect who and what we are and what we’re capable of. The narratives that we get often feature pathology and not excellence – hurt, not outstanding; tragedy, not triumph.”
Representing the evening’s champion sponsor, MLS4TheLou CEO Carolyn Kindle Best said that as a lifelong St. Louis, the Salute to Young Leaders is a “great story we should continue to tell.”
“It’s also important that we continue to uplift individuals who are committed to a more inclusive and equitable future for our city,” Best said. “All of the people being recognized today are not just excelling in their respective professional fields, but are also working in service and community and will help to move St. Louis in the right direction. Your dedication to St. Louis and your community is exactly what this region needs. I cannot wait to see all of you flourish in your careers and communities as well.”
“Achievement is never a solitary accomplishment – It depends on individuals and relationships we’ve cultivated along the way that support us,” said Robert Kirkland, president of Sysco St. Louis. He presented awards on behalf of sponsor Regional Business Council, where he serves on the board of directors.
“A word of advice to our honorees this evening would be to help someone else as you have been helped,” Kirkland added.
Evidence that their practice of Kirkland’s words of wisdom is already in action came just before Robert Crumpton, manager of inclusion and diversity at Edward Jones, served as the final sponsor presenter of the evening.
“At Edward Jones we have the philosophy where we want everyone who comes and joins our firm to have a sense of belonging,” Crumpton said. And said that he learned this to be true from his co-worker and 2020 Young Leader honoree Deanna Taylor. “She was one of the first people that reached out and said ‘Robert, I want you to be successful and I’m going to help you’,” Crumpton said. He pointed out that she was his mentor and he is her “work husband” at Edward Jones.
Michael McMillan, CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, challenged honorees to use their time, talent and treasures to pour into those in the community who have not been afforded the same opportunities as the Young Leaders.
“So that five years from now, when we come to the 15th anniversary of this event we can see how North St. Louis has improved because of your leadership and your involvement and your sacrifices and what you have done as leaders in this community so that we can all be proud,” McMillan said before he presented awards on behalf of the Urban League, also a sponsor for the 10th Salute to Young Leaders. “Not just for those of us who have the privilege of coming to the Four Seasons, but for those who will never have the chance to come to the Four Seasons.”
Another of the evening’s most touching moments took place when Bennett singled out McElroy.
“We have to show Aunya some love. She is in the trenches with our babies,” Bennett said of McElroy, who works as a school counselor at Jury Elementary in the Hazelwood School District.
“She feels that her most important job is making sure students know that they matter, and feel valued, safe and supported. I just want us to sit with that for a moment.,” Bennett said. “How many of our babies don’t feel safe, valued and supported? How many are in fact not valued? They are endangered, they are not safe and are in fact not supported.”
Bennett closed out the evening by calling the honorees an exceptional group of human beings and a “The wonderful constellation of our community’s genius.”
“That’s is what we are looking at. Their very existence reminds us that its possible,” Bennett said. “Whatever the it is, it is possible. Whatever the dynamics are, and we know that we live in a community that has lots of difficult dynamics – where oppression is real.
But oppression has never been a match for a fully creative human being. Welcome to the creative human being.”
