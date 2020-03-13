The Saint Louis Zoo is offering training sessions for FrogWatch USA volunteers. Local citizen scientists are needed to monitor frogs and toads from their backyards, parks, fields, creeks or just about anywhere. The information gathered can ultimately lead to practical and workable ways to stop amphibian decline.
The training sessions will be held 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, March 13 at the Visitor Center at Broemmelsiek Park in Defiance; 1-3 p.m. Thursday, March 19 in the Carriage House at Shaw Nature Reserve in Gray Summit, and 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 3 in the Visitor Center at Forest Park in St. Louis
Check stlzoo.org/frogwatch for more information and additional dates.
