Today (Sept. 23), Governor Mike Parson announced that he and his wife, first lady Teresa Parson, tested positive for COVID-19. A statement posted on the Missouri Governor’s website states: “Out of an abundance of caution, the First Lady was tested this morning after displaying minor symptoms. The Governor was then tested as well and received a positive result.
“All official and campaign events have been canceled until further notice. As a precautionary measure, the Governor's staff has been tested and is awaiting results. At this time, the Governor feels healthy and is displaying no symptoms, and the first lady has mild symptoms. Proper safety protocols have been implemented at the direction of Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Department of Health and Senior Services.”
It went on to say that Gov. Parson continues to conduct business for the state without interruption.
Parson has consistently nixed the idea of a statewide mask mandate to fight spread of the coronavirus, as reported in The American in July, the governor is quoted as saying, “You don’t need government to tell you to wear a dang mask.” Parson was at the 17th annual Missouri Cattlemen's Association Steak Fry in Sedalia, Missouri, where he shared social media posts of himself speaking indoors and congregating near people and not wearing a mask, as advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Parson’s challenger in the upcoming gubernatorial race, State Auditor Nicole Galloway, released a statement about him testing positive for COVID-19.
“I wish Governor Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson a safe and full recovery. This is a stark reminder that this virus can reach anyone, anywhere and that this pandemic is far from over,” Galloway said. “We must all continue to do our part in preventing the spread of the virus by practicing social distancing, washing hands, and wearing a mask.”
