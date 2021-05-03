Members of the family of Eric Garner, George Floyd, and Daunte Wright attended the funeral for Andrew Brown, Jr., a 42 year old father of seven, in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, on Monday to offer their support to his family and call for justice.
Brown was fatally shot in the back of the head by Sheriff deputies, who attempted to serve him with drug-related search and arrest warrants. Unarmed Brown tried to flee in his car before he was shot.
Brown's family, activists and civil rights leaders have been protesting and demanding unreleased body cam footage, police tranparency as well as police reform in reponse to the shooting and the questionable handling of it by local police.
Sandra White, the first relative to speak at Brown's funeral declared, "We're going to stand strong for him becuase I do know him as a very good person -- didn't do nobody no harm." Her words rallied loved ones and supporters, "Now Andrew is resting, but he left some fighters and he left pro warriors to do his bidding. God has already put his people in place to do his will."
The shooting is under investigation by state authorities and the FBI.
