“We have done our duty for the American people,” said Del. Stacey Plaskett, (D-U.S. V.I.) one of the House Impeachment managers on Sat., Feb. 13, after the Senate acquitted Trump, in a vote of 57-43 in favor, falling short of the 2/3rd majority needed to convict. On her left is Impeachment manager Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA).