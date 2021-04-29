Biden's Address to Joins session of Congress

President Joe Biden gave his first address to the joint session of Congress on Wed., April 28, 2021. It was also the first time two women were on the dias flanking the president, Vice President Kamala Harris (left) and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.  Pelosi was the first women to take her place on the dais during the State of the Union address given by President Bush in 2007.  Wednesday was the first time a woman of African and Asian descent took a seat on the dias as vice president for a presidential address to Congress.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.