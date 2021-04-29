President Joe Biden gave his first address to the joint session of Congress on Wed., April 28, 2021. It was also the first time two women were on the dias flanking the president, Vice President Kamala Harris (left) and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi was the first women to take her place on the dais during the State of the Union address given by President Bush in 2007. Wednesday was the first time a woman of African and Asian descent took a seat on the dias as vice president for a presidential address to Congress.
Biden flanked by two women in his first presidential address to Congress
