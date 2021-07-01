U.S Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis, passed her first standalone bill June 23, which makes improvements to the National Park Service and related programs.
This is the sixth piece of Bush-sponsored legislation that has passed through the House.
“Our National Parks preserve our environment and provide beautiful green spaces in our communities,” Bush wrote in a release. “St. Louis is home to a National Park — the Gateway Arch — which adorns our iconic skyline and bolsters our local economy. This bill will strengthen the U.S. Code that governs Gateway Arch National Park and parks across our country.”
Bush added that the bill will allow the National Park Service to coordinate activities that acknowledge and commemorate the Underground Railroad and the many sacrifices made by enslaved Black people who used the Underground Railroad to escape tyranny and oppression.
“I’m grateful to my colleagues for passing the legislation and look forward to its movement through the United States Senate,” she wrote.
The full text of the legislation can be found online at https://bit.ly/2SBc0NL.
Then, on Monday, Bush introduced the People’s Response Act, a bill that seeks to transform the nation’s approach to public safety.
The People’s Response Act would:
Create a new public safety agency within the Department of Health and Human Services to fund and coordinate research, technical assistance, and grant programs related to non-carceral, health-centered investments in public safety
Launch a federal first responders unit that will support states and local governments with emergency health crises
Research alternative approaches to public safety, including coordination of research and policies that are being implemented across HHS and other agencies to center health-based and non-carceral responses throughout the federal government
Provide $7.5 billion in grant funding to state and local governments, as well as community-based organizations, to fully fund public safety and improve crisis response
Establish a $2.5 billion First Responder Hiring Grant to create thousands of jobs and provide funding to state, local, and tribal government, as well as community organizations, to hire emergency first responders such as licensed social workers, mental health counselors, substance use counselors, and peer support specialists, in an effort to improve crisis response and increase non-carceral, health-based approaches to public safety
“It moves us toward a shared vision of what truly keeps Black people safe: dramatic investments in communities that have suffered from generations of systemic racism and economic exploitation, incentives for local governments to adopt critical non-carceral practices, and the creation of a federal community safety agency to make the critical link between public safety and public health,” wrote Kayla Reed, Executive Director of Action St. Louis, in a media release.
The bill was introduced by Bush along with representatives Ayanna Pressley, D-Massachusetts, Jan Schakowsky, D-Illinois and Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington. It is co-sponsored by 13 members and endorsed by over 70 organizations.
The full text of the legislation can be found online at https://bit.ly/3dpnIm0 and the one-page summary of the bill can be found https://bit.ly/3w0nLet.
Other updates
Bush on Friday presided over the U.S. House of Representatives for the first time in her Congressional tenure. According to her office, she is the first Black Lives Matter activist, Black woman and nurse to serve as Speaker Pro Tempore.
“St. Louis elected our state’s first Black Congresswoman, and today, St. Louis and I presided over the House Floor,” wrote Bush on Friday. “It was an honor to hold the gavel as we continue our work in the House to ensure a new future for our country — one that is rooted in equity. St. Louis and I look forward to holding the gavel again as we work to build safe communities where everyone is guaranteed a quality education, health care, a secure job, clean air, clean water, and housing.”
Bush also weighed in on city legislation on Tuesday by urging the Board of Aldermen to pass St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones’ proposed $80 million direct relief package, an initial investment of American Rescue Plan Act.
“The Board of Aldermen has been presented with a unique opportunity to decisively change the course of history for tens of thousands of St. Louis residents,” Bush wrote in a letter to the board. “I look forward to working closely with the board, the mayor, and my colleagues in the House to provide the highest levels of support for the people of Missouri’s First Congressional District. Thank you for taking my concerns into strong consideration.”
