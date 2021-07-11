Civil Rights Leaders meet with President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on July 8, 2021 (from left): Melanie Campbell, president/CEO, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, and Convener, Black Women’s Roundtable; Wade Henderson, interim president and CEO, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights; Marc Morial, president and CEO, National Urban League; Dr. Johnnetta Betsch Cole, national chair and president, National Council of Negro Women, Inc.; Rev. Al Sharpton, founder and president, National Action Network; Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel, NAACP Legal Fund; and Derrick Johnson, president and CEO, NAACP (not pictured: Damon Hewitt, president and executive director, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law).