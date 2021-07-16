Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, took direct action for voting rights with other civil rights activists, mostly Black women, in Washington, D.C. on Thurs., July 15, 2021.
Nine voting rights activists, including Rep. Beatty, were arrested for "illegal demonstration activity" after they marched to the Capitol and entered the Hart Senate Office building, linked arms and sang protest songs in the atrium.
Rep. Beatty offered these remarks before she was arrested:
"Today we want to send a strong message. We have Black leaders from across the country, Black leaders who marched with John Lewis...this is not about one generation...today we're represented by all generations and that's why today is important. Look at where we stand. We stand in the United States Senate, places that we couldn't work, we couldn't even clean at one time, but today Black women say, ‘we're not waiting.’ Black woman says that we're demanding our right to vote. It starts today."
There are no Republican senators supporting the For The People Act (H.R. 1). At least ten of them would have to join Democratic senators and vote in favor of it for the measure to pass. This 60-vote approval is required due to the Senate's filibuster procedure, a relic of the Jim Crow era. While Biden and his administration have voiced strong support for passage of voter rights legislation, specifically the For The People Act and John Lewis Advancement of Voting Rights Act, both which have passed the House, they have not voiced strong opposition to the Senate filibuster.
Civil rights leaders, such as House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.), are not giving up hope with the understanding that if substantial pressure is applied, then the Biden administration may find a way to circumvent the filibuster to protect the constitutional right to vote through federal legislation. Voting rights activists are continuing to organize demonstrations and marches throughout the summer ahead of critical local and national elections in 2021.
Sources: The Hill, The New York Times, MSNBC and Politico
