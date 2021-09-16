Congresswoman Cori Bush, will receive the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) 2021 National Leadership Award during the virtual awards event on Sept. 16. The Congresswoman sits as vice-chair of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism and Homeland Security, and the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties.
Additionally, Congresswoman Bush is a member of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy and the House Oversight Subcommittee on the Environment. Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr., the president and CEO of the NNPA, said the Black Press “is saluting excellence and innovative leadership in Black America.”
A St. Louis native, Bush also counts as the recipient of the 2015 “Woman of Courage Award” from the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation, as well as the 2020 “Black Rep’s Frankie Muse Freeman Spirit Award.” “I am humbled to receive a National Leadership Award from the NNPA and the Black Press of America,” stated Congresswoman Bush, who earned a nursing degree from the Lutheran School of Nursing in St. Louis.
“As we know, Black journalists have been denied a platform in this country for far too long. The excellence of Black journalism should never be taken for granted,” the Congresswoman added. “From the incredible writers in St. Louis to the journalists pushing for equality abroad, I am deeply honored to be in the company of such dedicated individuals who lead our campaign for a better future for every human being, starting with those who have the least.”
The National Leadership Awards are virtual this year and scheduled for 7 p.m. EST on Thursday, September 16. Registration is free at www.virtualnnpa2021.com.
