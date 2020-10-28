The St. Louis Cardinals halted the Los Angeles Dodgers five-game winning streak in April 2019, but did not go up against the Dodgers in 2020 as the play list was restricted due to COVID-19. Congratulations to the Dodgers, who won the World Series championship last night beating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1.
Dodgers win the 2020 World Series with a limited COVID play list
