Ellen Wright-Herve', Richard Wright's granddaughter reads a reflection on Wright's Paris legacy at an event in honor of Baker's Pantheon Induction that followed the service. Wright, the noted writer, essayist, poet and novelist, moved to Paris in 1946. He knew Josephine Baker. Wright died in Paris in 1960.
A coffin containing soil from Missouri, France and Monaco where Josephine Baker made her mark, sits at the front of the domed Madeleine Church in Paris on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. A photo montage tribute of Martin Luther King, Jr's 1963 March on Washington drew applause because Baker spoke at the march. Thousands of French citizens along with visitors from around the world came to Paris, lining the streets for the solemn service at the Pantheon, the final resting place for French luminaries. Baker is the first Black woman to receive the country's highest honor. Her body remained in Monaco at the request of her family.
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a final tribute to Baker who he called a "war hero, fighter, dancer, singer and civil rights activist."
Ricki Stevenson (far right) with members of the black Paris community and guests from the U.S. at the Pantheon event for Josephine Baker. Stevenson is CEO and Founder of Black Paris Tours, a company she started in 1997.
