Eleven House Republicans and 219 House Democrats on Thursday voted to remove U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, from all of her committee assignments.
Greene was removed from the House Education and Labor Committee, as well as the House Budget Committee. The vote was brought to the floor after Republican leaders refused to remove her themselves, effectively making them take an official stance on her conduct, which includes spreading QAnon, 9/11, anti-Semitic and school shooting conspiracy theories.
This vote comes just under a week after U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-Missouri,moved her congressional office because she said she and her staff were berated in the hallway by Greene.
Before the vote, Bush addressed the House on the floor regarding the resolution to expel Greene from her assigned committees.
“St. Louis and I rise in defense of our nation’s school children,” she said. “I cannot sit idly by and allow white supremacy and hatred to have decision-making power over our students’ futures. To my Republican colleagues — let history remember what you did in this moment. A prerequisite for appointment to these committees — and for all that we do — must be that you love and represent all people.”
After the vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, denounced “Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Q-CA)” for not taking action against Greene’s actions.
The Q in McCarthy’s title seemed to be a clear nod to Greene’s QAnon support.
The 11 Republicans who voted to remove Green are Reps. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, John Katko of New York, Nicole Malliotakis of New York, Fred Upton of Michigan, Carlos Gimenez of Florida, Chris Jacobs of New York, Young Kim of California, Maria Salazar of Florida, Chris Smith of New Jersey and Mario Diaz Balart of Florida.
Bush responded Thursday night to the vote on Twitter.
“To my Republican colleagues who have refused to condemn white supremacy: does your silence speak to your agreement?” she wrote.
On Thursday afternoon, Bush took to the House floor to reflect on the riots at the Capitol in early January and denounce white supremacy in the U.S. House and country at large. She likened the riots to the violence perpetrated against protesters during the Ferguson protest of 2014.
“Let me say this: That was not a protest,” Bush said. “I've been to hundreds of protests in my life as ... not only in Ferguson, Missouri, alongside the amazing Ferguson frontline that most people don't even acknowledge ... that put their lives and livelihood on the line for our safety, believing that black lives matter because they actually do. And we shouldn't have to say it, it should just be true. But it's not evident in our society when we have to continue to say 'My life matters.'”
