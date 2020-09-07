Labor Day became a federal holiday in 1894 in response to the late 19th century labor movement. It pays tribute to the achievements and contributions of laborers and unions.
A major success of the labor movement was the creation of the eight-hour work day and 40-hour work week, established in 1916 by the United States Adamson act. An eight hour work day was conceived to allow eight hours for work, eight hours for recreation and eight hours for rest.
Happy Labor Day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.