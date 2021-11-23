Malikah Shabazz, 56, a daughter of civil rights icon Malcolm X, died Monday in her Brooklyn home.
She shared the home with her daughter, who found her unconscious. New York Police Department commissioner Dermot Shea told a local news outlet after working with authorities, the medical examiner, and speaking with family, he learned she had been ill for quite some time, and nothing appears suspicious.
Malikah and her twin sister, were the youngest of Malcolm X and his wife, Dr. Betty Shabazz’s six daughters. Betty was pregnant with the twins when Malcolm X was assassinated Feb. 21, 1965, at the Audubon Ballroom in New York.
Bernice King, daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., expressed her condolences to Malikah’s family via Twitter.
“My heart goes out to her family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X,” King wrote. “Dr. Shabazz was pregnant with Malikah and her twin sister, Malaak, when Brother Malcolm was assassinated. Be at peace, Malikah.”
Shabazz’s death comes several days after a Manhattan judge granted exoneration to Muhammad Aziz and the late Khalil Islam, who were wrongfully convicted of assassinating Malcolm X.
