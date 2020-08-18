PROTEST

Patricia McCloskey and Mark McCloskey brandished guns as protestors marching past their home in the Central West End on Sunday, June 28.

 BILL GREENBLATT

The St. Louis couple that gained national attention after photos and video showed them brandishing guns at protesters in late June will be in the national spotlight again when Mark McCloskey speaks at the Republican National Convention.

McCloskey will speak at the online convention, which is scheduled for Aug. 24 through 27, according to Al Watkins, one of the lawyers representing the couple.

