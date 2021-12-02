The first Gallup poll, which measured church membership in 1937, resulted in 73% of adult Americans confirming they had some type of religious affiliation. While membership remained around 70% during the next six decades, those who claimed to have a church affiliation fell below 50% for the first time last year in 2020. It is now at 47%. And with the overall decrease, the relevancy of Christianity, including the Black church, is being questioned even more. But those who always expressed ill will against the Black community will never question the relevancy of the Black church or its pastors.
There are many reasons behind the burning of a Black church, past or present. In the year Alabama Gov. George Wallace made his famous “segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever” speech, he also gave a very alarming newspaper interview. Wallace made it clear that Alabama needed a “few first-class funerals” to stop racial integration. One week later, four young girls were killed, and more people were injured during the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in downtown Birmingham.
One generation after the next has experienced the ability to spring back after major setbacks. Through emotional pain, we have seen the ability to adapt and withstand cruel hardships. We also see the frustration and even desperation on the part of those who continue to resist any form of racial progress and equality. Throughout 400 years, white supremacy in America has been intimidated by the strength and determination of Black men and women as well as the Black church.
In 2015, Emanuel AME Church was the location of the Charleston church massacre. Dylann Roof, a white supremacist, walked into the church during Bible study and 45 minutes later, he opened fire during the closing prayer. Nine church members were killed. Roof told one of the survivors he spared her life so she could tell the world he was killing worshippers at Emanuel AME because he hated Black people. Forgiveness is a core value of the Christian faith. During the bond hearing, several family members of the victims told Roof they forgave him. While everyone was not as forgiving, the powerful message of forgiveness united the community.
The murder trial in Brunswick, Georgia, for three white men charged with Ahmaud Arbery’s killing shows the nation a valuable lesson. Kevin Gough, a defense attorney in the trial, understands the symbolism and tradition of the Black church and Black pastors. The same is true for Roof. Roof hated Black people and chose the church as the venue to kill them while making his cruel statement. Traditionally, the church is seen as the symbol of moral strength and support within the Black community.
So, it is no surprise that the presence of Rev. Al Sharpton and Rev. Jesse Jackson and other Black pastors was unwanted by Gough. The defense attorney stated we didn’t want “any more Black pastors” sitting in the courtroom with Arbery’s family. He claimed their presence was “intimidating” the jury. Who was really intimidated? The jury or the attorney?
It was ruled that Black pastors could not be barred from the courtroom. Gough’s three defendants were found guilty on all counts.
The sight of Black pastors standing up for justice while supporting those who need it will never be irrelevant. Gough should have known better. When you are wrong in your efforts to remove one Black pastor, one hundred more will answer the call and come to his aid. That will always be the legacy of Black pastors. Now, tomorrow, and forever.
David W. Marshall TRB: The Reconciled Body founder and author of “God Bless Our Divided America.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.