Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles on Wednesday gave emotional testimony during a Senate Judiciary hearing about the Inspector General's report on the FBI's handling of the Larry Nassar investigation. She told Congress that federal authorities turned a blind eye to the doctor’s abuse and that “enough is enough.”
Biles and three other U.S. gymnasts testified about the toll Nassar’s abuse took and continues to take on their lives and wellbeing. The four-time Olympic gold medalist and five-time world champion said she and others suffered and continue to suffer because the authorities did not do what was necessary to protect the girls.
Nassar pleaded guilty in 2017 to federal child pornography and sexual abuse charges in Michigan and is now serving decades in prison. Hundreds of girls and women said he sexually abused them under the guise of medical treatment when he worked for Michigan State and Indiana-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.
Wednesday’s hearing was part of an effort to hold the FBI accountable after it made fundamental errors in investigating the case, such as allowing delays that enabled Nassar to abuse other young gymnasts after the agency had been made aware of allegations against him in 2015.
“I believe, without a doubt, that the circumstances that led to my abuse and allowed it to continue are directly the result of the fact that the organizations created by Congress to oversee and protect me as an athlete … failed to do their jobs,” she said, naming both USA Gymnastics and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee as culprits.
Biles said she felt compelled to testify Wednesday because of a quote by Nelson Mandela: “There can be no keener revelation of a society's soul than the way in which it treats its children.”
“I don't want another young gymnast, Olympic athlete or any individual to experience the horror that I and hundreds of others have endured before, during and continuing to this day in the wake of Larry Nassar,” she said as she held back tears. “To be clear, I blame Larry Nassar, but I also blame an entire system that enabled and perpetrated his abuse.”
She thanked the committee for “bringing to light to the crisis of abuse in amateur sports” in an effort to make sure nothing like this happens again. In July, Biles made headlines for withdrawing from the team gymnastic finals during the Tokyo Olympics, citing mental health reasons.
“I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and well-being,” she told the press at the time. She overcame those hurdles and re-entered the games, including the balance beam finals where she won a bronze medal.
