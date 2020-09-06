The family of St. Louis Police Officer Tamarris L.Bohannon gathered at the entrance to the Cathedral Basilica in the Central West End for Bohannon's memorial service after leading a police-escorted procession from the Serenity Memorial Funeral Home at 1905 Union Boulevard to the Cathedral Basilica on Lindell Boulevard.
Local church bells rang at 2pm in honor of Officer Bohannon, whose life was taken away while on duty.
Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon died on Sunday, August 30 after being shot by a white gunman, Thomas Kinworthy, who has been charged with murder in the first degree by St. Louis City prosecutor Kim Gardner.
A repast at the Electrician's Hall, which is located at 5850 Elizabeth Avenue, will be held after the memorial service for Officer Bohannon.
"Please continue to keep Officer Bohannon's family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this trying time" asked Michelle Woodling of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
