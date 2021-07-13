Texas Democrats hold Washington D.C. press conference at Dulles airport parking lot on Mon., July 13, 2021 after more than 50 House Democrats left Texas to derail Republicans plans for repressive changes to election laws during a special session of the Legislature. At the podium, Texas State Representative Rep. Nicole Collier, chairwoman of the Texas Legislative Black Caucus, from Fort Worth, Texas, speaks, "Our backs have been against the wall. We have no other option. There was nothing left to give. And so we took a stand and we left the state of Texas because that was the best and the right thing to do at the right time.