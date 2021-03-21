The Church of God in Christ (COGIC) announced on Sunday, March 21, that The Church of God in Christ General Assembly, the legislative body of the denomination, has voted for Bishop J. Drew Sheard of Detroit, Michigan to be the leader of the worldwide organization. Church of God in Christ is the largest Pentecostal denomination in the country.
Presiding Bishop Sheard said, “I am humbled and incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve this extraordinary organization, the Church of God in Christ."
He addded, “To be elected to serve as the Presiding Bishop for the Church in which I was born, raised, and have learned and served all my life, is a dream and desire that can only be fulfilled by God’s loving grace and guidance.
Inspiring parents and a supportive family helped Presiding Bishop Sheard reach these heights, and he thanked them, "I am so grateful for the unparalleled support of my loving wife, Karen, who has served diligently alongside me in ministry, and for my children. I could never adequately honor or appreciate my parents for demonstrating holiness by sheer example. With complete excitement and joy, I look forward to serving the Lord’s people.”
Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard was born on January 1, 1959, in Detroit, Michigan, to Bishop and Mrs. John Henry Sheard. After graduating from high school, he matriculated to Wayne State University, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Education, and a Master of Education degree in Mathematics. Bishop Sheard is a former mathematics teacher and has served as senior pastor of the Greater Emmanuel Institutional Church of God in Christ since 1988. He is the prelate of the Michigan North Central Jurisdiction, was a former Auxiliary In Ministries (AIM) Convention chairman, and International Youth Department president for COGIC. Since 2012, he has served as a member of the General Board.
Sheard is married to Mrs. Karen Clark-Sheard, a member of the legendary Grammy Award-winning group - The Clark Sisters - and is the father of Kierra and J. Drew II. He has two grandchildren: Jacob and Kallie Drew.
Presiding Bishop Sheard has chosen Bishop Jerry W. Macklin and Bishop Lawrence M. Wooten, Sr. as his first and second assistant Presiding Bishops respectively.
The Installation for the Presiding Bishop, General Board members and General Officers will be held at a later date.
Founded in 1907 by Bishop Charles Harrison Mason and headquartered in Memphis, TN, The Church of God in Christ is one of the oldest Pentecostal denominations in the World and the 4th largest Protestant group in the United States.
