Golf legend Tiger Woods is hospitalized and in surgery after his car crashed and rolled over an embankment early Tuesday morning in Los Angeles County.
Mark Steinberg, Mr. Woods’ agent, is reported as saying in a statement that Woods is in surgery for “multiple leg wounds.”
The car sustained major damage and Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby said Woods had to be removed through the car windshield, using a pry bar and an ax. “I can’t respond to specifics on Woods’ condition,” said Osby, adding that “anytime you’re involved in an accident with lacerations to the legs, you’ll be in severe pain.”
Police spokesmen said Woods’ car “crossed the center median and went up the curb on the other side of the road” and overturned down an embankment into shrubs. They say Woods was not able to walk on his own and had to be carried into an emergency vehicle.
Photos of the crash showed a black SUV turned on its side with major front end damage in an area near Rancho Palos Verdes. A police spokesman who arrived after Woods was pulled from the car said Woods was lucid and saw no evidence of him being mentally impaired. The Sherriff’s Department is investigating the crash.
