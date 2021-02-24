Golf legend Tiger Woods is recovering from a lengthy leg and ankle surgery at the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center following his single-car crash early Tuesday morning.
“Mr. Woods suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by Orthopedic trauma specialists,” said the hospital’s chief medical officer Dr. Anish Mahajan, in a statement released on Wood’s Twitter account. The surgery stabilized “both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones” by inserting a rod in the tibia. “Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins,” said Dr. Mahajan.
Woods is “responsive and recovering in his hospital room,” according to the statement.
A police spokesman on Tuesday said Woods’ car “crossed the center median and went up the curb on the other side of the road” and overturned down an embankment into shrubs. The car sustained major damage and Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby said Woods had to be removed through the car windshield, using a pry bar and an ax. Although he had to be carried to an ambulance first responders said he was lucid and saw no evidence of him being mentally impaired.
The Los Angeles County Sherriff’s Department continues its investigation into the cause of the crash and a spokesman says criminal charges are not being considered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.