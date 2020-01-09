A Celebration of the Life of Odeal Mitchell Douglas Jan 9, 2020 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save June 24, 1923 - November 22, 2019 Odeal went to spend her spiritual life In Eternity with God our Father On November 22, 2019 May God continue to Bless her Family. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mitchell Douglas God Celebration Father Eternity Bless × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Health News Food Bank opens free school markets to reduce hunger Obituaries In Loving Memory of Anita Banks Mike Jones What will it take for Democrats to prevail at Gettysburg 2020? Inside Sports Black quarterbacks prominent in NFL playoffs Living It Grammy winner Kirk Whalum to perform at 34th Statewide MLK Celebration Editorials McKee won’t blaspheme Homer G. Philips Hospital’s legacy Political Eye How Missouri's drug task forces avoid accountability Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPaul McKee silent on ‘whitewashing’ of Homer G. Phillips HospitalPastor Willie E. Kilpatrick preaches from and to the streetsSTL County starts waitlist for public defenders for defendants charged with lower-level felonies‘We suffer from not having a plan’Homer G. Phillips Hospital was no 3-bed urgent care clinicPastor John Gray’s church served with eviction papersDanita Smith opened My Blooming Health Lab in OverlandSt. Louis County Library and St. Louis Public Library eliminate overdue finesTrump: Iran 'Standing Down,'Schupp files state bill requiring background check for all firearm sales Images Videos CommentedLaKeySha Bosley files bill to regulate ammunition sales in Missouri (2)Supreme Court can fix Conviction Integrity Review innocence cases (1) Partyline Gallery January 9, 2020 Calendar Browse Today's events Submit
