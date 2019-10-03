Mr. William Turner Tucker was born to Turner and Celestine Tucker on April 16, 1936 in Kinsley, Arkansas. He was the 2ndof two children born into this marital union which started in 1932. In hope of a better life William’s father moved the family north to Saint Louis, Missouri when William was just two years old. William was educated in the Saint Louis Public School System where he attended Carr Lane Elementary School, Henry Middle School and Vashon High School.
After receiving his formal education, he enlisted in the United States Military where he served proudly in both active duty and reserve status capacities in the Army. William met and married the love of his life Annie Dean Tucker in 1964. Together they raised two wonderful children. Following his military career, William was gainfully employed with Nooter Fabricators where were worked for 31 years retiring in 1999.
William loved the Lord and was an active member of his church until his death, he served as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher and Assistant Sunday School Superintendent. In his free time William enjoyed almost all sports, he was a diehard Saint Louis Cardinals fan and loved fishing, bowling, and golf.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Annie Tucker, one sister Esther Young, one son Dennis Tucker (Joyce), one daughter Annette Tucker Ray (Jason), four grandchildren Dennis Tucker Jr., Treina Tucker, Alexander Ray and Jordyn Ray. He also leaves a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews cousins and friends.
April 16, 1936-Septermber 30, 2019
Viewing: 9:30-10:30 am Funeral: 10:30 am
Zion Travelers Baptist Church
351 Chambers Road
Saint Louis, Mo. 63137
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.