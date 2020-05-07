(2/23/1951 - 4/22/2020)
Ed was a loving son, father, brother and uncle. He was a proud graduate of Sumner High School, Class of 1969. He was the youngest of nine siblings. In 1977, Ed joined and began his career as an Officer for the St. Louis City Police Department. He retired in 1992. His parents and son Christian Edward Guynn, preceded him in death.
Ed leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved children; Keven (Nina) Guynn, Allyson Guynn, Morgan (Rashad) Guynn, Michael (Kristen) Williams, Mark (Andrea) Williams and ten grandchildren, siblings and a host of family and friends.
