Deborah K. Gilkey-Ray

Visitation with Family

Friday, February 21st

William C. Harris Funeral Directors from 4-8 p.m

Homegoing Service

Saturday, February 22nd Friendly Temple in the

Youth Worship Center

Viewing Access 9am

Family Arrival

10:00 a.m Service Begins

