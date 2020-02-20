Deborah K. Gilkey-Ray
Visitation with Family
Friday, February 21st
William C. Harris Funeral Directors from 4-8 p.m
Homegoing Service
Saturday, February 22nd Friendly Temple in the
Youth Worship Center
Viewing Access 9am
Family Arrival
10:00 a.m Service Begins
