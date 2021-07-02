Hazel Erby, who spent 15 years as a champion for racial equity on the St. Louis County Council, has passed away. She was 75.
Erby leaves behind an impressive governmental legacy in St. Louis County. Not only did she serve as councilwoman for the county’s first district from 2004 to 2019, she served as the director of diversity, equity, and inclusion under County Executive Dr. Sam Page in 2019 and 2020.
At the time of her appointment as director of diversity, Adolphus Pruitt with the NAACP said that she was the strongest advocate for St. Louis County employees that he could think of in the county’s history.
Erby was the first Black woman on the county council, as well as a founding member of the Fannie Lou Hamer coalition, a group of Black progressive legislators within St. Louis County government. On the council, she sponsored Board Bill 350 to establish goals for how many minority workers and businesses are employed on publicly funded projects and county contracts.
Pruitt said this bill, along with her advocacy for the funding of a community entertainment and recreation facility in North County, is one of Erby’s most important legacies.
“Let’s just be clear: the two most significant pieces of legislation in the history of St. Louis County that went to the heart of inviting economic equity and inclusion for minorities in St. Louis County were done through the work of Hazel Erby,” he said. “And I’m proud to say that I was her right hand in making sure that those things happened.”
“Those two things will forever act as a door-opener for minorities to inclusion and equity…more than anything in the history of St. Louis County. And there’s only one person I know of who could take the lead and get that done. Thank God for Hazel Erby.”
Erby is survived by her husband and high-school sweetheart Louis, three children, and a host of grandchildren. According to her mentee, Terry Wilson, she was also a “grandmother” to many younger people in politics.
“She made you feel like she was a part of the family once you got into her circle,” Wilson said. “She was always that grandma to us young folks. It wasn’t just political with her, she got close to you personally.”
Councilwoman Rita Heard Days also described Erby as her “council mentor,” as well as a “trailblazer and a humanitarian.”
She passed away after a years-long battle with pancreatic cancer.
“She still kept it moving,” Wilson said of Erby during her treatment. “She didn’t want anybody to feel sorry for her … she wanted us to continue to do what we were doing, and she was going to continue to do what she was doing, and continue to hold people accountable while she was going through all this.”
She remained active in politics even after her condition worsened.
Wilson said being an advocate for others may have been what gave Erby the strength to keep going and stay involved in her community to the very end.
“This was in her, this was what she did. I think this is probably what kept her around as long as it did … it kept her going, that fight.”
Jennings Mayor Yolanda Austin said that Erby leaves a powerful legacy of service.
“Whenever things were available for the community, she always shared with them.,” Austin said. “She was always a fighter for the people. Whenever I’d ask any help from her for our community, she’s always been there.”
And some of her legacy has yet to be executed, such as the community center she pushed for in North County thatt still needs to be constructed, as well as an ongoing lawsuit against Page, in which she alleged discrimination in her firing as director of diversity and inclusion.
“[Page] promised her that if she took that position, she would help make all of St. Louis County government fair and equitable, and that he would support her 100% in doing that. He promised her that, he promised me that. And he didn’t keep his word,” Pruitt said.
So, in order to honor her legacy, Pruitt said, the fight towards greater equity in St. Louis County will continue.
“To make sure that minority inclusion, as the intent of the legislation, happens to its fullest … that’s what she wanted … that’s all it was about. Creating gifts that keep on giving. And those are two gifts that can keep on giving, whether Hazel is here or not.”
