We Miss You
Bernard C. Randolph, Sr., M.D.
May 22, 1922 – January 20, 2018
Our Family Chain
We little knew that morning,
God was to call your name.
In life we loved you dearly,
With you in heaven we do the same.
It broke our hearts to lose you,
You did not go alone.
For part of us went with you,
The day Jesus escorted you home.
You left us beautiful memories,
Your love is still our guide,
And though we cannot see you,
You are always at our side.
Our family chain isn’t broken,
Although nothing seems the same,
But as we call on Jesus in our daily prayers,
Thanks to you, Our family’s loving chain remains.
With Love and Blessings! Your loving wife Billie Jean, sister Jean, children and grandchildren; Dana Grace I, Bernard Jr. (Kathy), Paul Allen; Arielle, Camille, Naima (Andrea); Dana Grace II (Rochelle), many nieces and nephews including; Emily, Patricia Elise (RIH), Bert and a host of cousins, family and friends.
