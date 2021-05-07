Albert West Jacobs, Jr. was born August 24, 1957. He passed peacefully in his sleep on April 29, 2021 at his home.
Born and raised in S. Louis, attended Benton School, graduated from University City High School, Class of 1975, graduated Forest Park Community College in 1978, employed by Anheuser Busch.
The youngest of three children born to Albert Jacobs, Sr. and Ruby Wells Jacobs.
Married to Ramona Williams Jacobs, father of three children:
Albert Jacobs, III (Danielle), Aja Jacobs, Aira Jacobs, Autumn Jacobs.
The Visitation arrangements are as follows:
May 8, 2021, 10:oo am-12:oopm
Austin Layne Mortuary, 7239 West Florissant,
St. Louis, MO 63136.
Burial at Laurel Hills Cemetery, 2000 Pennsylvania Ave. 63133
