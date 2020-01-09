Anita Louis Jenkins Banks died January 2, 2020. She had just celebrated her 95th birthday on December 3, 2019 with extended family and friends. The widow of the late Senator J.B. “Jet” Banks, Anita was an active member in her Community and her Church. She was a Commissioner of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. State Celebration Commission for more than 25 years. As Commissioner, she conceived of and sponsored the “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Essay Contest” which was held at St. Alphonsus “Rock” Church for nearly 20 years.
She leaves to cherish her memory her Nephews and Nieces: Andre Avery, Cynthia Lampkins, Monica Avery and Thomas Avery; Jeanine Kemokai, Frances Pearson, Mamie Carrol Green and Joan Anita Easler; Rodney Smith and Leroy Wright; and Goddaughters Anne-Marie Clarke, Chelsea Carter, Ida Campbell-Jones and Kristen Rogers.
Visitation at 10am, Funeral Mass at 11am,
Monday, January 13, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Liguori “Rock” Church,
1118 N. Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63106
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Sickle Cell Association, P.O. Box 2751, Florissant, MO 63032
