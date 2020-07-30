Annetta Walton Nee Barnes
February 22, 1941 - July 23, 2020
Services are being held Monday, |August 3, 2020 at Wade Funeral Home - Twin Chapel, 4800 Natural Bridge, St. Louis, Missouri 63115. Immediately following the service the burial will be at Bethel Cemetery, 17500 Manchester Road, Wildwood, Missouri 63038. In Lieu of flowers please make donations to Community Woman Against Hardship (CWAH), 3963 W Belle Pl, St. Louis, Missouri 63108
