In Loving Memory of Mrs. Annie V. Tucker
October 17, 1936 – March 1, 2021
Annie Vera Dean was born October 17, 1936 in DeKalb Mississippi.
After moving to Saint Louis Annie enrolled in Taylor Cosmetology School and became a hair stylist at Ardell’s Beauty Empire (on Newstead).
Annie married the love of her life William T. Tucker in June 1964.
She enjoyed doing hair but decided to transition into the medical field. She was employed at Barnes Hospital for 29 years until her retirement in 2000.
On March 1, 2021 Annie passed away following a brief illness.
She will be greatly missed by her 2 children, 4 grandchildren, her extended family, and friends.
