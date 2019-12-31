Antionette Smith died unexpectantly on Christmas day surrounded by her family. Born on September 21, 1967 in St. Louis, Louis, she attended Ford Elementary School and graduated from Southwest High School in 1985. She graduated from the University of Missouri Columbia with her degree in Biology. She was initiated into Alpha Kappa Alpha, Sorority, Inc., Delta Tau chapter. She attended The Ohio State University Medical School. She later worked at the Missouri Department of Social Services as a case worker.
Services
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
Wake: 10 a.m.
Funeral at 11 a.m.
Beloved Community United Methodist Church 3115 Park Av
