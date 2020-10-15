Barbara Seals, age 81, of St. Louis, passed away August 20, 2020, following medical complications. She was preceded in death by her brother, James Taylor, and son, David Seals. She is survived by her husband of 62 years and the love of her life, Earl Seals; her son, Mark Seals; her sister, Margaret Dyer; her brother, Robert Taylor; along with her 8 adoring grandchildren, as well as her many cherished nieces and nephews.
In 1956, Barbara became the first Black woman to work as a Clerk for Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis until 1970 when she began her career at Schnucks Corporate office, making a quick rise to Accounting Supervisor. Barbara enjoyed an accomplished career, retiring in 2000. Barbara was known as a cornerstone, professionally, but she also made an impact through her dedication of service to her community.
She was active in many civic organizations: The YMCA, Sickle Cell Anemia Association, NAACP, and The Urban League to name a few. Barbara has been the recipient of a number of achievement awards, including the “Yes I Can” Special Achievers in 1983 and St. Louis’ Best Dressed in 1989. The family wishes to express its gratitude for the outpouring of love from St. Louis, Houston, Indiana, California, and the numerous other places throughout the country where Barbara touched people’s lives. A celebration of Barbara’s life will be held in the Spring of 2021.
