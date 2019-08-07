Beatrice Bates Thomas

Beatrice Bates Thomas was born August 27, 1924 in Kingston, Louisiana to Dud and Daffie Bates. Wedded Caesar Thomas 1943 Ba passed peacefully Friday, August 2, 2019. Leaving four children Carrie Lucille Jacox, Ruthie Mattox of Saint Louis, MO, Fannie Thomas and Roy (Patricia) Thomas of Shreveport, Louisiana. Leaving four generations of us.  Many relatives and friends.

Funeral Service:

Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church

4570 Page Blvd. at Rev. G.H. Pruitt Place

St. Louis, MO 63113

Visitation:

Friday, August 9, 2019, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Service:

Saturday, August 10, 2019, 10 a.m.

