Beatrice Bates Thomas was born August 27, 1924 in Kingston, Louisiana to Dud and Daffie Bates. Wedded Caesar Thomas 1943 “Ba” passed peacefully Friday, August 2, 2019. Leaving four children Carrie Lucille Jacox, Ruthie Mattox of Saint Louis, MO, Fannie Thomas and Roy (Patricia) Thomas of Shreveport, Louisiana. Leaving four generations of us. Many relatives and friends.
Funeral Service:
Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church
4570 Page Blvd. at Rev. G.H. Pruitt Place
St. Louis, MO 63113
Visitation:
Friday, August 9, 2019, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Service:
Saturday, August 10, 2019, 10 a.m.
