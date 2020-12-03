Bessie Luster Reid, 85, of Saint Charles, passed away on Sunday, November 22nd in her home, three months after her husband Postmaster Vitilas “Veto” Reid.
Reid, a "shining star" grew up in Saint Louis and was a product of Saint Louis Public Schools graduating from Vashon High School. Reid earned bachelor's and master's degrees in Speech Correction from Bradley University and completed a master's in special education from SIU Edwardsville.
Bessie illuminated the State of Illinois with 38.5 years of service in East Saint Louis School District 189 to children and adults who had communication disorders. Reid served as speech therapist, speech therapy supervisor and case manager for East Saint Louis Area Joint Agreement for Special Education.
Reid was a member of Prince of Peace Church, led by Willie E. Kilpatrick. She was a devout Christian which led her to serve on many committees including, but not limited to, Director of Christian Education, Scholarship Committees, and Pastor’s Aide.
Reid was a member of Alpha Upsilon Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gama Rho Sorority where she worked tirelessly. Reid was the first chairman for the Chapter’s Debutante Tiara Cotillion.
Bessie has exemplified leadership, commitment for progress, and service to all mankind. She was recognized by the St. Louis American Newspaper's Salute to Excellence, Vashon High School Hall of Fame, and NAACP's Unsung Heroine Award. Reid devoted her time and energy to many philanthropic, community, and social organizations.
Reid is survived by her two daughters, Quinita (Gerald), Makeda (Steve); grandchildren, Danielle (Mike), Devon (Matthew), Taylor (Chandler), Steven “Mister”; great grandchildren, Alona, Matthew; great- great granddaughter, Laila.
To cherish Reid’s loving memory is her sister Bobbie Thomas, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation, memorial and burial are pending and will be posted soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.