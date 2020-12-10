In Loving Memory of...

Brandon M. Senter, age 63, son of the late Harold Senter and Ola (Watkins) Senter passed away unexpectedly on November 30, 2020. A retired executive-level university administrator and former business owner in Chicago, Il, Brandon is survived by his mother Ola, wife of 36 years, Connie, two daughters, Lauren and April, granddaughter, Riley, sister, Karolyn and Brother, Mark.

A memorial service was held on Sunday, December 6th in Chicago.

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.