Brandon M. Senter, age 63, son of the late Harold Senter and Ola (Watkins) Senter passed away unexpectedly on November 30, 2020. A retired executive-level university administrator and former business owner in Chicago, Il, Brandon is survived by his mother Ola, wife of 36 years, Connie, two daughters, Lauren and April, granddaughter, Riley, sister, Karolyn and Brother, Mark.
A memorial service was held on Sunday, December 6th in Chicago.
