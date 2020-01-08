Calvin Richard Cooksey was born on October 21, 1935 in St. Louis, Missouri and passed away in his beloved hometown on January 1, 2020. He was a loving son, brother, father and grandfather to his seven children, nineteen grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Calvin was born and bred St. Louis, he lived here his entire life and worked for the General Motors plant for 35 years from 1958 to 1993. He was a lover of sports and admired the forward progression of young African Americans making a difference in the country. In 84 years of living, he has witnessed more than most and from these experiences his single piece of advice to younger generations was simple, yet profound, “keep your eyes on the prize.” At the core, Calvin was a fighter, beating the odds time and time again. Though death is inevitable, his loved ones are nonetheless, deeply saddened by his home going, but will continue to uphold his legacy and beat the odds.
