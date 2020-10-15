Funeral Arrangements for Bro. CARL EVANS are as follows:
Wake Friday October 16, 2020 @4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
Homegoing Service Saturday October 17, 2020 10:00 am at:
Ronald L Jones, 2161 Fair, St. Louis, MO.
The King has taken His final rest to sit before The King of Kings. He has given His Love, Wisdom, Words of Encouragement, Time, and Energy. He gave us His best and that was good enough for me. The tears keep rolling uncontrollably and sometimes inconsolably.
To some he is Husband, Father, Friend, Uncle, Brother Carl, Pawpaw. God Blessed Me with the Best Grandpa Ever. At my Granny Rose’s Funeral he said, “I just tried to keep my promise.”
