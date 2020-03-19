December 18, 1927 - February 24, 2020
She passed quietly knowing that she was well loved by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Harriet and Wendell Nelson, her sister Doris Turner and her loving husband, Dr. Jerome Williams, Sr. She is survived by her children: Dianne Powell, Jerome Williams, Jr. (Marva), Kathy Williams (Douglas), Wendell Williams (Kimberly) and Jeralyn James, 19 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
“She will forever be in our minds and hearts.”
The Loving Family
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
“We are Family”
