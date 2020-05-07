Charles Edward Mischeaux, Jr., was born to the Union of Margaret and Charles Mischeaux, Sr., in St. Louis, Missouri. His parents, In-laws and four siblings preceded him in death.
Charles was most known by many in St. Louis for his affiliations and community involvement. He worked as Assistant Vice President of Boatmen’s Bank, promoted to Vice President at Bank of America, Lindell Blvd., St. Louis Branch. Mischeaux was President of the St. Louis Chapter NAACP, (1989 - 1996) and served on St. Louis City’s first Board of Police Commissioners as Colonel Charles E. Mischeaux. Jr. He was hardworking and committed to the African American Community.
Colonel Charles Mischeaux served on several Boards and received many Honors and Awards; YMCA, Sickle Cell Foundation Organization and Employment Connection to name a few. Charles was also a member of the Royal Vaga-bonds.
Charles leaves to cherish his memory and continue his legacy; his wife of 43 years, Margo Mischeaux, Ft. Myers, FL, Children: Frank Mischeaux, Joyce Mischeaux, Drena Muhammad (Ajuma), Renee Williams, Kirk Mischeaux (Sheila), Veronda Mischeaux, daughter in-law Alnita Hopkins, 10 grand children, 18 great grand children; Sister Gloria King, St. Louis, MO; Brothers Dewayne and Ducey, Chicago, IL, Brother In-law Ronnie Jackson, Fl; Sister and Brother In-Laws; Rita (Willie), Debbie Morgan, Mickie (Darol) and a host of nieces, nephews, fishing brother & friend Willard (Mary) and all of the wonderful friends from St. Louis, Illinois, and Florida.
