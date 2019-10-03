In Loving Memory of Charles Guybert Jones (1947 – 2019)
Charles Guybert Jones, son of the late Josie (Lambert) Jones and Monroe M. Jones, was born March 27, 1947 in St. Louis, Missouri. Also preceding him in death were two brothers, Ernest and Frederick and one sister
Pearline. For the past fifteen years, Charles was a resident of Seattle, Washington.
In infancy, he was baptized at St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church.
He attended Marshall Grade School and Sumner High School where he played varsity football and basketball. He served in the Army for three years (1964–1967). After completing his tour of duty, he was employed as a
Security Guard at General Motors for nearly forty years where he received many awards and accolades.
Moreover, Charles was very well liked and respected by anyone he came in contact with. He, also, was an avid reader. After an extended illness, Charles transitioned into the Great Beyond on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Charles leaves to cherish his memory two brothers, Lloyd of St. Louis, and Roger (Charlene) of Seattle, Washington, one niece Karen, two nephews Ernest and Gary and a very special niece Candy Standifer, and a host of other relatives and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.