Obituary of Charles R. Willis
Local attorney and professional cowboy passed on January 24, 2021 following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was born to George and Johnnie Willis in Lawton, Oklahoma. Graduating with a BS degree in Business Administration; he earned his JD from Washington University School of Law in St. Louis. He maintained a private law practice for over forty years where he practiced throughout the State of Missouri. A mentor to young attorneys; he served as President of the Mound City Bar Association.
An avid hunter and fisher who never missed the opening of deer and pheasant hunting season. A true man’s man. He loved his family and was so proud of his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Cecil Willis, and children: Michael (Kent) Bates; Monica Willis of Kennesaw, GA and son, Charles Ralph (Marquetta) Willis of St. Louis, MO; five grandchildren: Jackson, Grace, Nina, McCartney, and Naomi. He is also survived by 3 siblings: Robert Williams, Sharon Steele, and Maurice (Kent) Williams.
Services entrusted to Austin Layne Mortuary. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm with Masonic Fraternal Service at 5:30 pm immediately followed by Omega Psi Phi Recognition. Visitation can be viewed online at: https://youtu.be/DgZ8gKi9pXA.
Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 9:00 am. Attendance is limited due to CDC guidelines. Join the service via Zoom at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2143813398.
