A noble son of St. Louis, Chester Rice, was called home to Glory on Sunday, February 14, 2021. Born on January 31, 1944, living most of his childhood in Kinloch, Chester was the sixth (6th) of nine (9) children.
Following his 1962 graduation from Soldan High School, Chester enlisted in the U.S. Army serving four (4) years. Upon his honorable discharge, he enrolled at Ranken Technical College earning his Certification in Electrical Systems.
With a natural talent for technical systems, he began his career as an electrician with Harding Electric. Upon earning his electrical contractor’s license, he founded Akbar Electric. Chester always put his customers’ needs first and took great joy in mentoring and training apprentices and journeymen electricians. At the height of his business, Akbar Electric serviced multimillion dollar projects, such as the Edward Jones Dome; and employed over 50 electricians, apprentices and staff.
It would only seem fitting that Chester transition into Paradise on Valentine’s Day because he was a gentle giant of great love.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Namon and Fannie Rice, and eldest brother Robert Young. Chester’s memory is cherished by his siblings, Youdoran, Betty, Al, Kenny, Yvonnia, Ginger and Elmer; his children, Carla, Jenna, Bernard, Matthew and Sadiyyah; his grandchildren Zaria and Roman; and his dedicated wife, Ruth. Chester also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who benefited from his love and guidance.
He will forever be loved and missed and forever in our hearts.
