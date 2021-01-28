Clarence Davis, Sr. 97, passed in the care of dedicated Nursing and Physician staff at St. Louis University Medical Hospital on November 20, 2020, exactly 20 days after his 97th birthday. He, like so many people today, lost his life after contracting the COVID-19 virus. He is preceded in death by his father, Ezekiel A. Davis, Sr.; Mother, Addie B. (Wilson) Davis; first Wife, Ida Mae (Whitfield); Sisters, Rutha, Georgia Davis Ligon, Louise Davis Guy; Brothers, Patrick, James, Ezekiel Jr. (MIA Korean War); Daughter, Joyce Ann (Davis) Eaton; Son, Clarence, Jr.; Son-in-law, David A. Eaton; Foster Son, Michael Flowers; Step-daughter, Loretta A. Horton; Great Granddaughter, Ronisha Jones.
Clarence was born in Multon, Mississippi, raised in St. Louis, Missouri and matriculated from Washington-Hadley Technical High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during World War II; upon achieving the rank of Carpenter’s Mate, Second Class, Clarence was amongst the first Black soldiers to attain this designation. While he had other jobs over all of his working years, carpentry was the skill that he applied throughout his life, a skill he was known for across the city and counties of St. Louis. He retired from Monsanto Chemical Company where he worked in the Records Management Department. He was Freemason, a Boy Scout leader, and an active member of the VFW; his hobbies included flower gardens (roses, especially), bowling, watching baseball and Tiger Woods golf! He was a dedicated church member and his last years were devoted to St. Johns Church (The Beloved Community).
Clarence was a great father, devoted to his family and friends, a wonderful husband and contributor to the development of children and teens in the community. He leaves to carry on his legacy of care, connectedness and love of family, his loving wife, Laurrein J. ‘Jackie’ (Horton) Davis; Daughter, Linda (Carl) Archer; Son, Cornelius (Christine); Stepdaughter, Marlene Horton-Donelson; Stepsons, Richard, Jr. & Allen Horton; a host of Grand, Great, and Great-Great Grandchildren; Sister-in-Law, Mrs. Jeanette Whitfield; Brother-in-Law, Virvus Jones; Aunt, Mrs. Evelyn Whitfield; Nieces, Nephews and Cousins; close Family Friends and Colleagues.
Clarence Davis, Sr. was cremated Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Due to the impact of COVID on community gatherings, plans for a Celebration of Life are pending for a future date in 2021 will be communicated near that time.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in memory of Clarence Davis, Sr. to:
St. John’s UCC in support of their Children’s Defense Fund Freedom School,
PO Box 6428, St. Louis, MO. 63107-1848
Or
The American Heart Association
Cards or notes may be shared with the family at:
The Davis Family, C/o St. John’s UCC, 4138 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63107
Services Provided by Chapel Hill Mortuary, Kirkwood, Missouri
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.