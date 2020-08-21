August 1, 1922 - May 27, 2018
Claude “Benny" Benjamin Elazer, 95, peacefully transitioned on May 27, 2018, surrounded by family.
His life was a blessing, his memory such a treasure, he is loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.
A memorial service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 4th at
Cote Brilliante Presbyterian Church
4673 Labadie Ave, St. Louis, MO 63115
