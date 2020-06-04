Constance Doris Dorsey, 94, passed away peacefully in Atlanta, GA on May 19, 2020. Constance was born on May 10, 1926 in St. Louis Mo. to the late Howard Houston and Beulah Webb. She had two brothers Howard and Edsel who preceded her in death. In 1945 she married Hardy Thomas Dorsey who preceded her in death. They had two children, Hardy Kenneth Dorsey and Leslie Denise Creighton who preceded her in death.
Constance graduated from Sumner High School. She worked at Stix Baer & Fuller as an elevator operator and sales person.
She was a long-time proud member of Cote Brilliant Presbyterian Church in St. Louis. Connie will be remembered by those who knew her as “Sassy” with a Heart of Gold. She is survived by her son Hardy and daughter-in-law Wanda of Atlanta, GA, four grandchildren, Hardy Jr. Keli, Maya and Kristin and a host of great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family asked that you keep them in prayer.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
