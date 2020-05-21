Cynthia J. Sutton, 70; passed away at home with her beloved family, on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Bluffton, South Carolina. A memorial and celebration of her life is to be later announced.
She graduated from Knoxville College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and a Minor in Sociology in 1969. She completed her Master’s Degree in Special Education, from the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga, where she met the love of her life.
Cynthia passionately served in the field of education for 42 years. She concluded her journey in June of 2012, from Kirkwood High School in Kirkwood, Missouri. Teaching children was truly her passion and life’s purpose.
In addition, she was an active member and chaplain of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated’s, Hilton Head Island - Bluffton Alumnae Chapter. She has served her distinguished organization for 33 years.
Surviving her, is her husband, William Sutton; one daughter, Keely J’Nelle Sutton, of Hampton, Georgia; Three grand-children; Kala Jovan Sutton, of Savannah, Georgia; Amari Chanel Hurn, of Hampton, Georgia; and Nasir Khalil Sutton, of Hampton, Georgia; as well as a host of family and friends.
